Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Holdings Decreased by Pennant Capital Management LLC

Pennant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,151 shares during the quarter. Conduent comprises 3.4% of Pennant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pennant Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Conduent worth $37,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Conduent by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of Conduent stock remained flat at $$18.74 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 349,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,068.37, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of -1.08. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Conduent had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Conduent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/pennant-capital-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-conduent-inc-cndt-updated.html.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.