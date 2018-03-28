Pennant Capital Management LLC Has $61.59 Million Holdings in NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Pennant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144,969 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 5.6% of Pennant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pennant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of NRG Energy worth $61,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in NRG Energy by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,083. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9,646.66, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.59. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

