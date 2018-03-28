Pennon Group plc (PNN) Insider John Parker Acquires 17,027 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) insider John Parker purchased 17,027 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 587 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £99,948.49 ($138,088.55).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 593 ($8.19) on Wednesday. Pennon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 600.23 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.23 ($13.09). The company has a market capitalization of $2,540.00 and a PE ratio of 1,347.73.

Several research firms recently commented on PNN. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.33) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.53) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.88) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($12.02) to GBX 840 ($11.61) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 749 ($10.35) target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 836.27 ($11.55).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

