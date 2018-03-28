Insider Buying: Pennymac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT) Director Buys 6,112 Shares of Stock

Pennymac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT) Director Marianne Sullivan bought 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marianne Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Marianne Sullivan acquired 2,651 shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $44,695.86.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Pennymac Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,079.26, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Pennymac Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Pennymac Mortgage Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Pennymac Mortgage Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pennymac Mortgage Investment by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,691 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Pennymac Mortgage Investment by 766.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 449,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 397,947 shares during the period. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pennymac Mortgage Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,429,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160,165 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pennymac Mortgage Investment by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennymac Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennymac Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Pennymac Mortgage Investment

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

