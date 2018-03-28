PeopleCoin One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (MEN)

PeopleCoin (CURRENCY:MEN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. PeopleCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PeopleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeopleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PeopleCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00722839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PeopleCoin Coin Profile

PeopleCoin’s total supply is 750,231,505 coins. PeopleCoin’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews. The official website for PeopleCoin is www.peoplecoin.pw.

PeopleCoin Coin Trading

PeopleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase PeopleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeopleCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeopleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

