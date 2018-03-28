Woodstock Corp Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 26.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,168,000 after purchasing an additional 899,911 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. 1,310,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151,610.91, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 95.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

