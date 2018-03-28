Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 345,656 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.73% of Performance Food Group worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,476,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Performance Food Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 544,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $382,131.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3,140.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/performance-food-group-co-pfgc-stake-lifted-by-deutsche-bank-ag-updated.html.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.