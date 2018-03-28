PFS Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,871,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,473,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,190.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

