7,112 Shares in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 81,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 876,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,841 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 970,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,889. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

