PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,225,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,625,000 after purchasing an additional 296,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,841 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 606,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,169. PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is a positive change from PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

