38,350 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 532,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after acquiring an additional 347,931 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 154,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. 64,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,990.00 and a PE ratio of 12.19. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

