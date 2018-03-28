Philips Lighting (LIGHT) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Philips Lighting (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($39.51) price target on shares of Philips Lighting and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a €34.00 ($41.98) price target on shares of Philips Lighting and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Philips Lighting stock traded down €0.61 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.59 ($39.00). 2,020,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,054. Philips Lighting has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($31.48) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($44.52). The company has a market capitalization of $4,430.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49.

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

