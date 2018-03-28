Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Holdings in Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 184,589 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.34% of Basic Energy Services worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $15,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000.

Several research firms recently commented on BAS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of Basic Energy Services stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 159,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,377. The firm has a market cap of $383.30, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.46 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. research analysts predict that Basic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $25,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 186,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $4,430,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,312. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

