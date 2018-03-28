Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 702,208 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 702,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.89% of Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Express by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Express by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 96,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Express by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,926 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 187.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Express stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 1,224,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,984. The company has a market cap of $573.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.94. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.82 million. Express had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/phocas-financial-corp-acquires-shares-of-702208-express-inc-expr-updated.html.

About Express

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.