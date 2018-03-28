Phocas Financial Corp. Has $9.81 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.40% of Hope Bancorp worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $190,325.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 148,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,473.31, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.26 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

