Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Position Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.20% of Black Hills worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Black Hills by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Black Hills by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Black Hills by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Black Hills by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. 168,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,672. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,831.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.05 million. sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

