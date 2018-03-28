Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 107,397 Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,522,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.28% of Tech Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 66.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. 149,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $3,186.71, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.03). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TECD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tech Data from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Pivotal Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

