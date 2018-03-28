Photo-Me International (PHTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $153.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 163.20 ($2.25), with a volume of 384425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.26).

PHTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Photo-Me International from GBX 202 ($2.79) to GBX 214 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.97) target price on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $666.66 and a P/E ratio of 1,646.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 3.71 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc is engaged in the operation of sale and servicing of a range of instant-service equipment. The Company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, and a range of vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment and laundry machines.

