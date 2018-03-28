Photon (PHO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,226.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Photon has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,226.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last week, Photon has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,102.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.87 or 0.05780510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $895.78 or 0.11114800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.01727940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.02481350 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00206572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00694856 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00084450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.02737860 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 22,115,768,808 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is not presently possible to buy Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

