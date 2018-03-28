169,276 Shares in SendGrid Inc (SEND) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of SendGrid as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEND. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,217,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,779,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of SendGrid stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 87,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,734. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SendGrid Inc has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.03.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. research analysts expect that SendGrid Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

SendGrid, Inc provides a digital communication platform. The Company’s platform enables businesses to engage with their customers through email. It offers three services: Email application programming interface (API), marketing campaigns and Expert services. Its email API service allows developers to use its API in their preferred development framework to leverage its platform to add email functionality to their applications.

