Pier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $599,502.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $71,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $115,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 68,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.44 and a 12-month high of $237.77. The company has a market cap of $9,168.35, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.72 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/pier-capital-llc-cuts-position-in-vail-resorts-inc-mtn-updated.html.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.