PinkCoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Hits $6.48 Million

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, PinkCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PinkCoin has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $18,885.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PinkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.04411640 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001279 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013900 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007537 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015757 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012413 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PinkCoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. PinkCoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_. PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

