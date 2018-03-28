Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle West Capital is well positioned to gain from the ongoing economic improvement in its service territories. Better economic prospects, increase in the customer count and higher customer spending are expected to drive results. The company is also expanding its renewable generation portfolio. In a month’s time shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation have lost narrower than the industry. Pinnacle West Capital is subject to comprehensive regulations by federal, state and local regulatory agencies. In addition, its operations are subject to fluctuations in commodity price, as well as operational risks and hazards.”

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8,693.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $3,018,380.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,467.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,918,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $7,474,097.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,110 shares of company stock worth $5,300,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,348,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,629,000 after buying an additional 114,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,511,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,117,000 after buying an additional 687,119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,845,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,588,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,516,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,303,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

