PIVX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.49 Million (CRYPTO:PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. PIVX has a market cap of $242.35 million and $7.49 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00054662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Bisq and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001540 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003959 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000742 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PIVX’s total supply is 55,853,638 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a privacy focused cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. PIVX uses the updated PoS 2.0 protocol and is based on Bitcoin core 0.10.x code base. It uses a network of masternodes for transparent decentralized governance and increased privacy. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Coinroom, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

