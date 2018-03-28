Planet Fitness (PLNT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Planet Fitness to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

This table compares Planet Fitness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 7.71% -52.97% 6.62% Planet Fitness Competitors 0.62% 36.60% 3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Planet Fitness and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 1 8 0 2.89 Planet Fitness Competitors 569 2476 4144 114 2.52

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Planet Fitness’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Fitness has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Planet Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Fitness and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $429.94 million $33.14 million 84.14 Planet Fitness Competitors $2.91 billion $263.57 million 9.73

Planet Fitness’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Planet Fitness. Planet Fitness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Fitness has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Fitness’ peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Planet Fitness peers beat Planet Fitness on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of September 30, 2017, it had approximately 10.5 million members and 1,432 stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. Of its 1,432 stores, 1,261 were franchised and 58 are corporate-owned, as of September 30, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.