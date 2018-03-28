PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) Price Down 10.7% This Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,084.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00018701 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002173 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 691,098 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

