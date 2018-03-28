PlatinumBAR Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $16,439.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00018678 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002160 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 689,812 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

