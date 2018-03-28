Playkey (PKT) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004301 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. During the last week, Playkey has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $164,057.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00722021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012656 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00146624 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00033624 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

