Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,357,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 239,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,742,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 477,438 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,784 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock remained flat at $$1.89 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,058. The stock has a market cap of $445.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.58. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 93.76% and a negative net margin of 96.94%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

