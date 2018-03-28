Plug Power (PLUG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media stories about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plug Power earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.1021557276093 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,359. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $445.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 93.76% and a negative net margin of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Plug Power (PLUG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/plug-power-plug-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-10.html.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.