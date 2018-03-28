Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) Share Price

Media stories about John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,794. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective.

