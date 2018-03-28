Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sonic Automotive (SAH) Share Price

Media headlines about Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sonic Automotive earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.4413331694905 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $780.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sonic Automotive (SAH) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sonic-automotive-sah-share-price.html.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.