American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.25

Media stories about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Homes 4 Rent earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5354035106949 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

AMH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 1,351,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5,462.76, a PE ratio of -243.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.83.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $59,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

