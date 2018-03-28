News coverage about Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gevo earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 48.2811685716225 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Gevo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Gevo stock remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.53. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-gevo-gevo-share-price-updated.html.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.