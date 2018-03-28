Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) Share Price

Media coverage about Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.325394944098 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 34,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,091. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and New Jersey income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

