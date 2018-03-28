Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004524 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $129.36 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00726318 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012734 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00148374 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Kucoin, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

