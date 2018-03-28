PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.13.

In related news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $27,969.13, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

