PPG Industries (PPG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PPG Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.1495880312606 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,950. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,969.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

