Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Praxair were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,780,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,308,000 after acquiring an additional 196,920 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Praxair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,868,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,156,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Praxair by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,213,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 829,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Praxair by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,981,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,663,000 after purchasing an additional 262,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Praxair stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.82. 58,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,698. Praxair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $41,953.53, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.54%. sell-side analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Praxair’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a $186.00 price target on shares of Praxair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS upped their price target on shares of Praxair to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

