PRCoin (PRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $24,489.00

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. PRCoin has a total market cap of $24,489.00 and $453.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.01669170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004752 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015827 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025955 BTC.

PRCoin Coin Profile

PRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 26th, 2016. PRCoin’s total supply is 799,450,800 coins and its circulating supply is 19,450,800 coins. The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProsperCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency with a modified Scrypt algorithm. Created to bring to bring prosperity to its users, PRC can be sent to anyone for a small fee and almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling PRCoin

PRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase PRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

