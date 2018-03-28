Premier (PINC) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,236 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Premier worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,870,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 73,535 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 837,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan D. Devore sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $215,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,003. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Premier stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 50,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,268.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.35 million. Premier had a net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

