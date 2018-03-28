P T S G (LON:PTSG) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

P T S G (LON:PTSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 220 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PTSG stock opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.34) on Wednesday. P T S G has a one year low of GBX 97.05 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 218.50 ($3.02). The stock has a market cap of $192.93 and a P/E ratio of 8,465.00.

In related news, insider Paul William Teasdale sold 750,000 shares of P T S G stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.80), for a total value of £1,522,500 ($2,103,481.62).

P T S G Company Profile

Premier Technical Services Group PLC provides façade access and fall arrest equipment, lightning protection, electrical services, cleaning, and industry training solutions in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Access and Safety, Electrical Services, High Level Cleaning, and Training Solutions.

