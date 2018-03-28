Primulon Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (PRIMU)

Primulon (CURRENCY:PRIMU) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Primulon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Primulon has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primulon has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $101.00 worth of Primulon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primulon alerts:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001071 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002003 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001800 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Primulon Coin Profile

Primulon is a coin. The official website for Primulon is www.primulon.com. Primulon’s official Twitter account is @primuloncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primulon

Primulon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Primulon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primulon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primulon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primulon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primulon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.