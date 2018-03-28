PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,781.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00011826 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $15.02 million and $10,781.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 15,827,420 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to buy PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

