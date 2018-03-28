Probabilities Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,098. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd has a 52 week low of $50.70 and a 52 week high of $62.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

