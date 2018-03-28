Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,190,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,082,000 after buying an additional 463,350 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 102,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. 1,965,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,096,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $192,629.92, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/procter-gamble-co-pg-is-old-second-national-bank-of-auroras-9th-largest-position-updated.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.