ProCurrency 1-Day Volume Tops $20,912.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $20,912.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2017. ProCurrency’s total supply is 15,004,714,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,529,336 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

