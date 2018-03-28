Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Receives $13.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

PGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 971,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,659. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.34, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.12.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.30% and a negative net margin of 436.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 260,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $305,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

