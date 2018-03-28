Progress Software (PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $94.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. 1,018,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,076. The stock has a market cap of $1,853.62, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

