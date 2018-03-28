Progress Software (PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2018

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $94.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. 1,018,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,076. The stock has a market cap of $1,853.62, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

WARNING: “Progress Software (PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/progress-software-prgs-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-14-eps.html.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

Earnings History for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply