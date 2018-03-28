Progress Software (PRGS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $93-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.74 million.Progress Software also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,853.62, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark downgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/progress-software-prgs-updates-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.